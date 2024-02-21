Saints announce six new coaches

The Saints announced six new assistant coaches for Dennis Allen's staff for 2024.

They have hired John Benton as offensive line coach, Rick Dennison as senior offensive assistant, Derrick Foster as running backs coach, Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach, DeNarius McGhee as assistant wide receivers coach and Keith Williams as wide receivers coach.

Benton has 33 years of coaching experience, including 19 in the NFL. His previous NFL stops were at the Jets (2021-22), 49ers (2017-20), Jaguars (2016), Dolphins (2014-15), Texans (2006-13) and Rams (2004-05).

Dennison joins the Saints staff with 27 years of NFL coaching experience, with 19 of his past 21 seasons in the league as either a coordinator or offensive line coach. During his time in the NFL, Dennison has helped coach teams to 13 playoff appearances, five division titles and three Super Bowl victories.

His last coaching stop was in Minnesota, where he spent the 2019-21 seasons with the Vikings.

Foster will tutor the Saints running backs, having spent the past three seasons in the same position with the Chargers.

Janocko has 13 years of coaching experience, 11 in the NFL, including the past two as quarterbacks coach of the Bears.

McGhee comes to New Orleans as a 10-year coaching veteran. He arrives after serving as an offensive assistant with the Texans the past four seasons.

Williams comes to New Orleans after spending the past three seasons on the offensive coaching staff of the Ravens, serving as assistant wide receivers coach in 2023.