Saints announce they have signed cornerback Mac McCain

The New Orleans Saints announced Thursday they have signed cornerback Mac McCain, a three-year NFL veteran who played college football at North Carolina A&T. He’s listed at 6-foot-0 and 175 pounds and posted a respectable 6.6 Relative Athletic Score coming out of college.

McCain’s only in-game pro experience came with the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos as a rookie in 2021 but he’s spent time with several different teams while looking for his next chance to get on the field. He’s had two stops in both Philly and Denver while also competing for roster spots with the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers.

Another addition to the secondary was expected. The Saints recently waived cornerback Faion Hicks, a backup from last year’s practice squad, so they were going to need someone to fill out snaps in training camp next month. McCain will be working against guys like Rejzohn Wright, Shemar Jean-Charles, and Rico Payton while Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor, and Kool-Aid McKinstry establish a pecking order on top of the depth chart.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire