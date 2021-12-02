Saints announce several moves ahead of Thursday night’s game

The Saints announced a series of roster moves to bolster their roster for Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys.

As previously reported, they signed offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch off of the practice squad. They also signed defensive tackle Albert Huggins and running back Adam Prentice to the active roster.

In addition to those signings, the Saints promoted linebacker Chase Hansen and guard Forrest Lamp from the practice squad for the game.

All of those moves address areas where the Saints are dealing with injuries. They are expected to be without running back Alvin Kamara, left tackle Terron Armstead and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk after listing them as questionable and they’ve already ruled out linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive end Marcus Davenport.

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon was also ruled out, but the team placed him on injured reserve as one of their Thursday roster moves.

