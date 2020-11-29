Saints announce multiple roster moves, rule out WR Deonte Harris vs. Broncos

The New Orleans Saints reported a few last-minute tweaks to their active roster before Sunday’s kickoff with the Denver Broncos, including the elevations of several players from their practice squad. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest changes:

WR #11 Deonte Harris ruled out with injury

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Harris was initially questionable to play after suffering a neck injury in last week’s game with the Atlanta Falcons, which caused him to sit out practice throughout the week. It felt like he would be a long shot to play after not practicing and the Saints preemptively ruled him out on Saturday. They should turn again to breakout rookie Marquez Callaway, who racked up 87 punt return yards (on 9 tries) and 77 kick return yards (off of 3 attempts) earlier this season when Harris missed a game with a hamstring issue.

LT #72 Terron Armstead to reserve/COVID-19

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)

This was expected after it was reported on Saturday, and confirmed by Armstead himself. Losing a two-time Pro Bowl left tackle against a good Denver Broncos pass rush will be difficult to work around, especially with the Saints also missing their starting left guard (Andrus Peat, ruled out with a concussion). Expect veteran backup James Hurst to again replace him.

OL #68 Derrick Kelly to reserve/COVID-19

(AP Photo/David Becker)

Kelly’s placement on the COVID-19 reserve list was announced by the Saints early on Sunday. It’s unclear yet whether he also tested positive (as Armstead did) or if he was simply a high-risk close contact, though the Saints did conduct extensive contact tracing after receiving Armstead’s positive test result.

WR #80 Austin Carr from practice squad (COVID-19 replacement)

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Carr was added to the active roster with the COVID-19 replacement designation, but he’s here to pad out the wide receivers rotation, not fill in along the offensive line where those absences have occurred. But he shouldn’t see much action with a healthy quartet of Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Tre’Quan Smith, and Callaway dressing out for Sunday’s game.

OL #63 Cameron Tom from practice squad (COVID-19 replacement)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The loss of Kelly, a backup guard, necessitated the promotion of Tom to take his place. Tom played center in college and was in the thick of the competition to back up Erik McCoy last year until he suffered a season-ending injury. He’s also played guard for the Saints in recent years, so he can help out in a couple of different spots until everyone is back in good health.

OL #64 Will Clapp from practice squad (game-day roster)

(AP Photo/Bill Feig)

One of this week’s two standard call-ups is a familiar face; Clapp has bounced on and off of the practice squad throughout the season, sometimes getting signed to the active roster. This time he’ll be shuffling in as a backup with two starters out of the lineup. While he will have exhausted his game-day eligibility, the Saints have shown a willingness to make room for him before if the situation calls for it.

DL #95 Ryan Glasgow from practice squad (game-day roster)

Glenn Andrews-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take long for Glasgow to get on the field; he was promoted for last week’s game with the Falcons just five days and three practice sessions after signing with the Saints practice squad, getting the nod over rookie defensive tackle Malcolm Roach. It’s worth noting that the Saints must sign Glasgow to the active roster after this game if they want him to play again, as this will be his second standard call-up.