Saints announce a long list of roster moves, sign multiple free agents

Don’t say the New Orleans Saints aren’t keeping themselves busy. The team announced nine roster moves on Wednesday, with five free agents signing on and four players being waived (the team previously put cornerback KeiVarae Russell on the COVID-19 reserve list, opening a roster spot). Here is everything you need to know:

Signed WR Kevin White

White was signed following a group tryout on Tuesday, where he competed with players more familiar with the system like Bennie Fowler and younger competition in Malachi Dupre, as well as more-accomplished receivers like Devin Smith. He'll be wearing No. 17, which was previously used by Jalen McCleskey until a hamstring issue landed him on injured reserve.

Signed CB Bryan Mills

The rookie out of North Carolina Central previously spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, but he has an opportunity in New Orleans after the team shook up its cornerbacks depth chart. He'll be wearing the No. 39 jersey vacated by rookie running back Stevie Scott III being waived.

Signed CB Natrell Jamerson

The Saints initially selected Jamerson in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Wisconsin, and now he returns to the team after moving a bit around the NFL (most recently joining the Carolina Panthers). He's wearing Patrick Robinson's old No. 21 jersey, which Prince Amukamara also used briefly.

Signed OL Jordan Mills

A career right tackle with extensive starting experience, Mills was part of Tuesday's group workouts and now he'll be filling in the practice rotation. It's worrying that Ryan Ramczyk has missed two days of practice, but hopefully this move is just precautionary. Mills is wearing No. 65.

Signed OL Caleb Benonech

Like Mills, Benonoch participated in the latest round of tryouts and has mainly played right tackle. He'll add depth to a position group missing the expected starter. Ramczyk's absence has not been explained, so we're not going to speculate about it. Benonech has been assigned No. 66.

Story continues

Waived WR Jake Lampman

Lampman joined the Saints practice squad last season and was retained for training camp, but struggles with drops and separation kept him near the bottom of the depth chart. Now they've brought in other players to try out in their preseason games.

Waived CB Lawrence Woods

Woods was waived early in training camp but brought back after injuries hit the position -- now he's on the outs again. The rookie out of small-school Truman State lacked size and speed to make an impact.

Waived OT Michael Brown (injury designation)

The rookie from West Virginia missed New Orleans' first preseason game, and now he's expected to land on injured reserve with an undisclosed ailment. Hopefully he can bounce back and get his pro career going in the right direction.

Waived CB Adonis Alexander (injury designation)

Alexander was part of the same group tryout that included Prince Amukamara and KeiVarae Russell, and now none of those three cornerbacks are available (Amukamara was released, while Russell is on the COVID-19 reserve list). Alexander should revert to injured reserve upon clearing waivers.

1

1