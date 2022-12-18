Saints announce their list of inactive players for Week 15 vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints announced their list of inactive players for Week 15’s game with the Atlanta Falcons, though a couple of players were preemptively ruled out due to injury. Six others were questionable to play because of their own injuries: cornerback Marshon Lattimore, linebacker Pete Werner, tight ends Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman, safety J.T. Gray, and defensive end Payton Turner, plus running back Dwayne Washington who missed practice this week with an illness. Of that group, Werner, Johnson, Trautman, and Gray will play. So will starting center Erik McCoy, who returned from injured reserve this week.

Here’s who will not be available from each squad:

Atlanta Falcons inactive players

G Chuma Edoga (had been ruled out with injury)

TBD

New Orleans Saints inactive players

S P.J. Williams (had been ruled out with injury)

CB Marshon Lattimore (had been questionable with injury)

DE Payton Turner (had been questionable with injury)

RB Dwayne Washington (had been questionable with illness)

OL Lewis Kidd

RB Eno Benjamin

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire