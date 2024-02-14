Saints announce Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator

The Saints had to wait until the Super Bowl was over to finalize the hiring of their new offensive coordinator, but the move is now official.

Klint Kubiak was announced as the team's new offensive coordinator on Wednesday. Kubiak had been the 49ers' passing game specialist, which is why the Saints had to wait until now to seal the deal.

"We are excited to announce Klint Kubiak as our offensive coordinator," Allen said in a statement. "I want to thank the various impressive candidates that we interviewed throughout this process. Klint has done an excellent job in a variety of roles in ten years in the NFL and has valuable play-calling experience. He has played an important role in the growth of many players throughout his career, starting with the quarterback position. I look forward to us getting to work as we form our offensive staff and to see Klint lead that group, play a pivotal role in the development of our players on offense and maximize our strengths on offense."

Kubiak spent the 2021 season as the offensive coordinator for the Vikings and he was with the Broncos in 2022. Neither of those teams made it to the playoffs, so the Saints will be hoping that Kubiak can bring some of what worked for the 49ers with him to New Orleans.