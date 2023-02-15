The Saints have officially hired Joe Woods as their new defensive coordinator.

Word that Woods would be joining the team broke last week and the team formally announced his addition on Wednesday. Woods was fired by the Browns last month after three seasons running their defense. The Saints had co-defensive coordinators last season, but Ryan Nielsen moved on to Atlanta and Kris Richard was fired.

The Saints also officially announced the previously reported hiring of secondary coach Marcus Robertson. Robertson played safety in the NFL for 12 years and has been coaching in the league for the last 15 years.

In addition to those moves, the Saints have also hired defensive line coach Todd Grantham, tight ends coach Clancy Barone, and assistant offensive line coach Kevin Carberry.

Saints announce Joe Woods as defensive coordinator, four other assistant coaches originally appeared on Pro Football Talk