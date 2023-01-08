Saints announce inactive players vs. Panthers in Week 18

John Sigler
·1 min read

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers reported their lists of inactive players for Week 18’s regular season finale, though a handful of them were preemptively ruled out due to injuries. That includes a couple of starters for the Saints, who were without cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring) and left guard Andrus Peat (ankle).

Other starters were questionable to play but ultimately got held out — names like right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (hip) and free safety Marcus Maye (shoulder). Backup defensive end Payton Turner was a healthy scratch along with a couple of players brought up from the practice squad.

Here’s who will not be on the field at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday:

Carolina Panthers inactive players

  • DE Brian Burns (injury)

  • DT Matt Ioannidis (injury)

  • WR Rashard Higgins

  • S Juston Burris

  • LB Chandler Wooten

  • C Sam Tecklenburg

  • OT Larnel Coleman

New Orleans Saints inactive players

  • CB Paulson Adebo (injury)

  • LG Andrus Peat (injury)

  • RT Ryan Ramczyk (injury)

  • S Marcus Maye (injury)

  • S Justin Evans (injury)

  • DE Payton Turner

  • WR Kirk Merritt

  • TE J.P. Holtz

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

