Saints announce inactive players vs. Panthers in Week 18

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers reported their lists of inactive players for Week 18’s regular season finale, though a handful of them were preemptively ruled out due to injuries. That includes a couple of starters for the Saints, who were without cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring) and left guard Andrus Peat (ankle).

Other starters were questionable to play but ultimately got held out — names like right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (hip) and free safety Marcus Maye (shoulder). Backup defensive end Payton Turner was a healthy scratch along with a couple of players brought up from the practice squad.

Here’s who will not be on the field at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday:

Carolina Panthers inactive players

DE Brian Burns (injury)

DT Matt Ioannidis (injury)

WR Rashard Higgins

S Juston Burris

LB Chandler Wooten

C Sam Tecklenburg

OT Larnel Coleman

New Orleans Saints inactive players

CB Paulson Adebo (injury)

LG Andrus Peat (injury)

RT Ryan Ramczyk (injury)

S Marcus Maye (injury)

S Justin Evans (injury)

DE Payton Turner

WR Kirk Merritt

TE J.P. Holtz

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire