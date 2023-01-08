Saints announce inactive players vs. Panthers in Week 18
The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers reported their lists of inactive players for Week 18’s regular season finale, though a handful of them were preemptively ruled out due to injuries. That includes a couple of starters for the Saints, who were without cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring) and left guard Andrus Peat (ankle).
Other starters were questionable to play but ultimately got held out — names like right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (hip) and free safety Marcus Maye (shoulder). Backup defensive end Payton Turner was a healthy scratch along with a couple of players brought up from the practice squad.
Here’s who will not be on the field at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday:
Carolina Panthers inactive players
DE Brian Burns (injury)
DT Matt Ioannidis (injury)
WR Rashard Higgins
S Juston Burris
LB Chandler Wooten
C Sam Tecklenburg
OT Larnel Coleman
New Orleans Saints inactive players
CB Paulson Adebo (injury)
LG Andrus Peat (injury)
RT Ryan Ramczyk (injury)
S Marcus Maye (injury)
S Justin Evans (injury)
DE Payton Turner
WR Kirk Merritt
TE J.P. Holtz