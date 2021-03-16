Saints announce deal with Jameis Winston

The Saints made their deal with Jameis Winston official. General Manager Mickey Loomis announced the agreement on a one-year contract with the quarterback.

ESPN reported earlier in the evening that Winston will earn “up to” $12 million.

Winston ranks 29th on PFT‘s top-100 free agents as the second quarterback on the list.

Winston appeared in four regular-season games in relief of Drew Brees in his first season in New Orleans. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 75 yards.

He will compete with Taysom Hill for the starting job and the right to replace Brees, who announced his retirement Sunday.

Winston has more experience than Hill, having made 70 starts at quarterback. He led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019 and became the first quarterback in NFL history with 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season.

His only Pro Bowl came in his rookie season of 2015.

