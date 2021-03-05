Saints announce changes, new additions to coaching staff

The New Orleans Saints coaching staff is going to look different in 2021. They’ve lost a lot of familiar faces: tight ends coach Dan Campbell (hired by the Detroit Lions), defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn (joining Campbell in Detroit), quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi (hired by the Los Angeles Chargers), and defensive assistant Michael Wilhoite (joining Lombardi in L.A.). Some of those departures were filled by in-house promotions, but the Saints have replaced others with high-profile signings. Let’s dive in to the announced changes:

Ronald Curry, quarterbacks coach

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bennie Fowler (16) catches a pass in front of wide receivers coach Ronald Curry during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)

Curry has steadily climbed the ladder to earn this prominent position on Sean Payton's coaching staff. A former college quarterback at North Carolina, he carved out a seven-year career with the then-Oakland Raiders as a receiver and initially stayed on the West Coast with the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff. He came to New Orleans in 2016 and has coached the receivers as an assistant, earning a promotion to the full-time spot in 2019. Now he gets to work replace Lombardi in a big spot.

Dan Roushar, tight ends coach

New Orleans Saints offensive line coach Dan Roushar talks with offensive tackle Andrus Peat (75) during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)

Roushar briefly held this post back in 2015, so it makes sense for him to shift over as one of the more experienced position coaches on the staff. Most of his time in New Orleans has been devoted to scouting, developing, and supporting the team's widely-respected offensive line, but Roushar has also coached the running backs and worked closely with the tight ends before as run game coordinator. He should handle the move well, which is good news for second-year tight end Adam Trautman.

Brendan Nugent, offensive line coach

Jul 28, 2018; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive line runs a sled drill during training camp at New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints shuffled this group around a bit before settling on Nugent as their new offensive line coach. He's worked as the offensive line assistant since 2015 so he was well-positioned for the promotion once Payton decided to reassign Roushar to cover the tight ends in Campbell's absence. His linemen have produced a combined 10 Pro Bowl selections and received many All-Pro votes, but his most important responsibility will be finding the best spot for 2020 first round draft pick Cesar Ruiz to succeed.

Ryan Nielsen, defensive line/assistant head coach

New Orleans Saints coach Ryan Nielsen talks with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won the game 31-24. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

What a whirlwind of an offseason for Nielsen. He was hotly recruited by LSU to take their defensive coordinator job, and only relented after Payton refused to let him out of his contract -- sweetening the deal with an extension, a pay raise, and a promotion to Campbell's former title of assistant head coach. And teams still kept calling, with the Green Bay Packers interviewing Nielsen for their D.C. job. It feels like it's only a matter of time before he gets snatched up by someone else, but in the meantime the Saints know they have one of the best in the business to help rebuild their defensive line.

Kris Richard, defensive backs coach

Nov 10, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Richard will coach the Saints secondary after 10 years in the NFL; in his last five seasons, he served as the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator and Dallas Cowboys passing game coordinator. An architect of the "Legion of Boom" defenses, he's an ideal fit to work with young Saints defensive backs like Marshon Lattimore. New Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy mistakenly let Richard go before the 2020 season and was forced to fire his handpicked replacement a year later, while Richard opted out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zach Strief, offensive line assistant

Feb 7, 2010; Miami, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief (64) hoists the Lombardi Trophy and celebrates after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Strief retired after the 2017 season and spent the last three years calling Saints games with WWL Radio, but he'll return to the field as an assistant position coach. He brings a wealth of experience: Strief appeared in 158 regular season games with the Saints, notching 93 starts, while also suiting up for 10 playoff games. A longtime starter at right tackle, he'll be a great resource for one of the better units you'll find around the NFL. He'll assist Nugent, who has been promoted to the full-time offensive line coach after previously working as an assistant to Roushar (who will coach tight ends).

Jim Chaney, offensive analyst

Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney at practice on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Saul Young | News Sentinel

This is a new one: the Saints haven't had many analysts on staff before, but Chaney has a strong resume. He's worked for 25 years at the college level, with offensive coordinator stops at Tennessee (twice), Georgia, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, and Purdue (starting in 1997, at the same time as Drew Brees), and he should be a nice addition to the team. He also spent three years with the then-St. Louis Rams coaching the offensive line and tight ends. Most of his work figures to come behind the scenes in breaking down game tape and studying future opponents.

