Saints announce changes for 2022 coaching staff

The New Orleans Saints announced several changes to Dennis Allen’s 2022 coaching staff, including the promotion of quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry to passing game coordinator, some shifting responsibilities at other spots, and the finalized hires of two co-defensive coordinators. Here is everything you need to know from Wednesday’s news:

Ronald Curry: quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator

Let’s start with something we haven’t previously discussed: Curry has steadily climbed the ladder in New Orleans as a position coach, working with the wide receivers in 2019 and 2020 before turning to the quarterbacks in 2021. And he’ll continue coaching the quarterbacks in 2022, but he’s added passing game coordinator to his responsibilities. Having someone with experience coaching those different position groups in the role makes sense. Look for him to work closely with offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in getting the Saints passing attack back on track.

Darren Rizzi: special teams coordinator/assistant head coach

Rizzi has worked as the Saints special teams coordinator since 2019, following a decade-long stint with the Miami Dolphins. And after interviewing for the head coaching job in the wake of Sean Payton’s sudden resignation, Rizzi will now work closely with Dennis Allen as his assistant head coach. That could give Rizzi some great opportunities to learn on the job and help pad his resume in auditioning for future openings around the league, but his main focus will remain on the kicking game.

Doug Marrone: offensive line coach

Marrone’s return was previously reported, and now it’s been made official. The former Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills head coach worked with the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive line in 2021, and he’ll have the same responsibilities in New Orleans. This is a critical hire with young draft picks like Cesar Ruiz entering a make-or-break season. Zach Strief will remain the assistant head coach after working with Brendan Nugent last season.

Kodi Burns: wide receivers coach

Burns’ addition to the Saints happened only recently, but he’s an exciting new arrival who could bring a fresh perspective to what was the team’s worst position group in 2021. Before he worked as the Tennessee Volunteers receivers coach last season, Burns was heavily involved with Auburn’s offense over the previous four years working as their passing game coordinator, co-offensive coordinator, and receivers coach at different points.

Ryan Nielsen: co-defensive coordinator/defensive line

This was expected, and it’s an interesting development. Nielsen has been a great addition to the coaching staff. The Saints haven’t invested many draft picks or dollars into his defensive tackle rotation, and he’s still coached those players up into making an impact. He was a highly-decorated position coach in college and other teams have been trying to hire him as a defensive coordinator. If the Saints weren’t going to promote him, he’d likely leave for greener pastures. We’ll see if the co-coordinators move works out, but there’s a lot to like in inspiring greater collaboration.

Kris Richard: co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs

And let’s round out the list of changes with the other co-defensive coordinator in New Orleans. Richard has called plays on defense before, and taken on heavy responsibilities with different NFL teams. He’s overqualified to just work as a position coach for the Saints. So by promoting him to split duties with Nielsen the Saints are hoping to keep both of their talented assistants in a big spot to help the team and maybe put themselves on the map when other teams go looking for new hires.

What is still the same?

The biggest item of note on this list is Pete Carmichael, who remains the offensive coordinator after initially choosing the step down. After interviewing several outside candidates the Saints decided he was still the best fit for the job and he’s staying in that role. Here are all of the Saints coaches returning from 2021 not listed above:

Offense

Pete Carmichael: offensive coordinator

Dan Roushar: tight ends coach/run game coordinator

Joel Thomas: running backs coach

Zach Strief: assistant offensive line coach

Kevin Petry: assistant to the head coach/offensive assistant

Declan Doyle: offensive assistant

D.J. Williams: offensive assistant

Defense

Peter Giunta: senior defensive assistant

Michael Hodges: linebackers coach

Cory Robinson: assistant secondary coach

Brian Young: pass rush specialist

Jordan Traylor: defensive assistant

Special teams

Phil Galiano: assistant special teams coach

