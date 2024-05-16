Saints announce their 2024 schedule by interviewing some celebrity interns

The New Orleans Saints rolled out their 2024 NFL schedule with an all star cast. The Saints kept it local with a couple of high-profile cameos. The premise was the Saints were looking for a social media intern to craft their schedule reveal video.

Current Saints players Alvin Kamara and Derek Carr interviewed for the position and so did Saints legend Drew Brees. Brees delivered arguably the standout quote of the entire interview. When asked about his qualifications, the legend says, “I’m literally Drew Brees.” Simple but effective. The video also tapped into local roots with cameos with former WDSU meteorologist Margaret Orr and Louisiana-born UFC fighter Dustin Poirier.

Kay Adams may not be local, but her long documented love for the team warrants her inclusion. Ian Rapoport and Shannon Sharpe also made appearances.

The Saints did a much better job this year taking popular social media topics and turning them into a video. There’s two perfect examples. The video showed Mickey Loomis interview while obnoxiously chomping gum, a reference to his post-season interview. Derek Carr saying people on Twitter “just get him” acknowledges the criticism he receives on social media.

The Saints did well with these narratives, but landing on A.I produced an anticlimactic ending. It’s a hot topic and choosing to go that route was fine. However, it’s the only part where the schedule was mentioned, and simply looked visually lazy. Maybe that was the point.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire