Saints among multiple teams to meet with Florida QB Anthony Richardson at 2023 combine

The New Orleans Saints are among multiple teams to meet with Florida Gators quarterback prospect Anthony Richardson at the NFL Scouting Combine, per The Score’s Jordan Schultz. Richardson is seen as a top-10 prospect in the 2023 NFL draft and likely won’t be available anywhere close to the Saints’ pick at No. 29 overall, but it’s always worth giving your due diligence.

Richardson sees the field well and boasts a live arm with the ability to keep plays alive with his legs. He also struggles to make some routine throws and experienced stretches of inconsistency at Florida. He’ll need real practice reps in the NFL to meet his sky-high potential. Still, he’s as exciting as draft prospects can be coming out of college.

More importantly, though, we need to recognize that every team will have met with virtually every prospect by the time the draft kicks off in late April. The Saints scheduling a formal sit-down with Richardson at the combine does not mean they’re going to push all their chips in to trade up and pick him. It’s just another step in the process towards crafting their overall draft strategy and big board of prospects.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire