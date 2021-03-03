Saints among a crowd of teams interviewing first-round OL prospect Teven Jenkins

The Draft Newtork’s Justin Melo reports that the New Orleans Saints have made contact with Oklahoma State left tackle Teven Jenkins, a legit first-round prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. 14 teams are listed on Melo’s report of Jenkins’ current predraft interviews, but there’s a good chance all 32 squads end up meeting with Jenkins virtually at some point.

And the interest is easy to justify. Jenkins has terrific size at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds of muscle, with the lean body type favored by today’s most successful linemen. He’s expected to test well athletically at Oklahoma State’s pro day.

What’s interesting is that he has experience playing on both the left and right sides of the line: per Pro Football Focus, 483 of Jenkins’ snaps in college have come from the left tackle spot, which isn’t an insignificant number. But he’s logged more time at right tackle (1,844), and that’s probably where his future lies in the NFL.

He isn’t someone who would help the Saints tremendously right away, but he could be a solid succession plan if either Terron Armstead or Ryan Ramczyk exit New Orleans. Both bookend tackles are unrestricted free agents next year and could be part of a blockbuster trade package if the Saints get creative. Having a good prospect like Jenkins ready to step in makes sense.

