Saints among 20 teams to host Michigan DT Mazi Smith on pre-draft meetings

Here’s someone to watch in the first round: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the New Orleans Saints are one of the dozens of teams to speak with former Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mazi Smith in the weeks leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. He’s one of the best interior linemen available in this year’s rookie class, and he would make a ton of sense for the Saints at No. 29 overall — if he makes it to their pick.

Smith would be the biggest defensive tackle in New Orleans, weighing in at 6-foot-3 and 323 pounds with 33.7-inch arms. Pound for pound, there aren’t many better athletes than him eligible in the 2023 draft. He’s also highly disruptive up front, even if his box score numbers don’t reflect it (just half a sack in 35 career games). He’s built like a traditional nose tackle but has the movement skills to line up all over the defensive front, and he’s well-versed in guarding the B gap, which is what the Saints should be looking for.

Having Smith and Khalen Saunders on the field for early downs creates an immediately-strong run defense, with Nathan Shepherd and Smith both well-suited for getting after the quarterback in obvious passing situations. Smith’s best production may still be ahead of him. He’s clearly on New Orleans’ radar, and fans should keep an eye on him when the draft begins in a few weeks.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire