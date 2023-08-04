Saints' Alvin Kamara, Colts' Chris Lammons suspended 3 games by NFL for Las Vegas fight

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons have been suspended by the NFL following their 2022 Las Vegas nightclub fight that left a man injured.

Kamara and Lammons will each serve a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league announced on Friday.

Both Kamara and Lammons can continue practicing during training camp and play in preseason games. But neither will be able to play during the regular season until Sept. 25, following their Week 3 games, respectively.

Kamara told reporters after practice Friday his role in the incident was “poor judgment” and “definitely a bad decision.” Kamara met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York this week to discuss the incident.

“Everything I’ve ever done in my life, I’ve stood on. And I can take accountability for it. And I can say when I’m wrong, and I was completely wrong,” Kamara told reporters.

“I know what I did, I know what I was involved in. I definitely take responsibility and that’s part of being a man and growing. From here, I just have to make the right decisions.”

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs through drills at the NFL team's football training camp in Metairie, La., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Kamara reached a plea deal last month, pleading no contest on an amended breach of peace charge. He must complete 30 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine and more than $100,000 in restitution for the victim’s medical expenses.

Kamara, Lammons and two other men pleaded not guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm following the incident outside of Drai's Nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend in February 2022.

The victim, Darnell Greene, testified he was leaving Drai’s After Hours around 6:30 a.m., when he was beaten by multiple people who kicked and punched him.

Greene sued Kamara in October, claiming that he was chased down a hallway during the beating. The lawsuit claimed he suffered “severe injuries,” including a “disfiguring facial fracture” and blunt trauma to his head. His attorneys wrote in the lawsuit that he will need to undergo multiple surgeries, according to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Kamara will miss games against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10, at the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 18 and at the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 24 during his suspension, while Lammons will miss games against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10, at the Houston Texans on Sept. 17 and at the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 24.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Kamara already ranks second in franchise history for career yards from scrimmage (8,888) and has 72 total touchdowns in seven seasons. Veteran Jamaal Williams, who signed a two-year contract with the Saints this offseason as a compement to Kamara, could be in line for a larger role during the suspension. New Orleans also selected running back Kendre Miller out of TCU in the third round of April's NFL draft.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alvin Kamara suspended 3 games by NFL for Saints star's role in fight