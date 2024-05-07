Saints alive: St Martin’s holds signing day on campus

St Martin’s held its athletic ceremony and signing day at the school Tuesday morning.

The college signees included Morgan Guepet, who will play golf at UNC Asheville.

Guepet is a three time LHSAA state individual champion.

Matthew Weaver signed with Millsaps College.

Weaver is the school’s leading scorer with 1,865 points and received All-District and All-State honors.

Emerson Arensman signed to play Volleyball at Kalamazoo College.

Manny Bejaran won a state championship and was a runner-up in the Javelin. He will be attending Loyola University.

Sofia DiVincenti will also be attending Loyola University for Track and Field.

David Helwig will play baseball at Nunez Community College.

Carter Scheuermann will run Cross Country and Track at Loyola University.

The Tony Porter Award is presented in honor of the legendary St Martin’s coach. It goes to the athletes who are spirited and unafraid to take risks and try new events for the improvement of the team. They possess the qualities of dedication, commitment, and hard work.

The 2024 winners are Madison Westacott and Frankie Cusimano.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.