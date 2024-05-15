Saints alive: Payton returns on a Thursday night

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been outspoken of his dislike of Thursday Night Football games, and now he plays once again, in New Orleans.

Nola.com is reporting that the Saints will host the Denver Broncos Oct. 17.

The Saints will have two prime time games. @JohnHendrix is reporting that the Saints will play at the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Oct. 17. And, Dec. 23, the Saints will play at Green Bay, according to @MattSchneidmann of the Athletic.

WGNO and ABC will air as many as 10 Monday Night Football games in 2024.

The Saints will open the season September 8th at home vs Carolina. It was reported by @NerdingonNFL.

The Saints news network said the club will host the Bucs in week 6, and travel to Tampa on the final weekend of the season, week 18.

