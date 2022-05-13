The Saints have come to an agreement on a contract with one of their first-round picks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that 19th overall pick Trevor Penning has agreed to terms with the team. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season for the offensive tackle.

Penning was a three-year starter at left tackle at Northern Iowa and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision last year. With Terron Armstead now in Miami, he’ll have a good chance of starting as a rookie.

The Saints traded up to take wide receiver Chris Olave with the 11th pick. Olave and the rest of the draft class remain unsigned at this point, but more agreements will likely come this weekend.

Saints agree to terms with Trevor Penning originally appeared on Pro Football Talk