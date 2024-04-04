Saints agree to terms with LB Khaleke Hudson

The Saints have added some depth at linebacker.

New Orleans has agreed to terms with Khaleke Hudson on a one-year deal, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.

Hudson, 26, just completed his rookie contract with Washington. He was a significant special teams contributor playing 73 percent of the unit’s snaps in 2023. He also played 35 percent of defensive snaps for the Commanders last season.

Washington selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 58 games with 12 starts, recording a pair of passes defensed, seven tackles for loss, five QB hits, and a sack.