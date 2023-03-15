Saints agree to terms on a 3-year contract with former Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams.
The NFL's legal tampering period for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday. Here's what the Bills are doing.
The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.
The Chiefs lose a starting safety but have a player waiting to step into the role.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
In a surprising development, the Bills are bringing back Jordan Poyer on a two-year deal. They are also signing wide receiver Deonte Harty.
The Colts have pulled the plug on the Stephon Gilmore tenure a year early, sending the Pro Bowl cornerback to the Cowboys in a trade.
The 49ers figure to pick up a ton of compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft with a wave of players leaving for bigger contracts.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is heading to New England. The Patriots have agreed to sign Smith-Schuster, according to multiple reports. Smith-Schuster will reportedly get $33 million over three years, in the same $11 million per year range that free agent receivers Jakobi Meyers and Alan Lazard agreed to this week. (The precise structure of the contracts is [more]
Here's the latest Eagles news and rumors as free agency kicks off this week.
The FS1 analyst thinks the Stephon Gilmore trade takes the Dallas Cowboys defense to the next level.
