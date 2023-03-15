Saints agree to terms on a 3-year contract with former Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Saints and former Lions’ RB Jamaal Williams have agreed on a 3-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Boom: the New Orleans Saints bagged maybe the best available free agent on the open market, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the team agreed to terms on a three-year contract with former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams. Williams broke out in a big way last year with 1,066 rushing yards and a league-leading 17 touchdown runs.

He’ll provide a big boost to a Saints rushing attack that struggled to get going at times in 2021, while also pairing nicely with Alvin Kamara whenever he’s available. This is a huge get for New Orleans and Dennis Allen’s vision for the team.

More to come…

More 2023 free agency!

Ezekiel Elliott is one free agent the Saints should try to avoid Comparing Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd to Saints DT's they're replacing 6 options to round out Saints WR room after Michael Thomas returns

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire