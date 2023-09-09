Saints agree to four-year extension with Cesar Ruiz

The Saints have locked up one of their offensive linemen for the next few years.

New Orleans and 2020 first-round pick Cesar Ruiz have agreed to a four-year, $44 million extension with $30 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Ruiz did not have his fifth-year option picked up in the spring, so he was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Now he's tied to the franchise through 2027.

Ruiz has appeared in 46 games with 40 starts over his first three seasons. He played every offensive snap for the Saints in 2021.