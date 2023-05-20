Saints’ aggressive offseason could lead to an exciting offense in 2023

Does it feel weird to say the New Orleans Saints offense could be exciting in 2023? It’s been a while since that could be said, so I understand. The last year of the Drew Brees era was efficient but not exactly exciting. Though, the post-Brees years have many longing for efficiency. The past two seasons have been absolutely dismal for the offense. The team has taken an aggressive approach this offseason to best ensure that won’t be the case again this year.

While there were many factors at play, the lack of playmakers at wide receiver had a lot to do with it. The problem with the “Michael Thomas and a bunch of guys” approach was exposed in 2021 when Thomas missed the season with an ankle injury. The Saints drafted Chris Olave in the 2022 draft to correct that problem and give Thomas a running mate. Thomas once again missed the majority of the season with injury. This offseason the team brought in Bryan Edwards, who feels like a Thomas insurance policy.

The team then added A.T. Perry in the sixth round of the 2023 draft. Many believe he’s a huge steal at that point. Shaquan Davis and Malik Flowers were added in the undrafted free agent class. The room felt full at that point, but the team wasn’t finished. Earlier this week, James Washington was signed. Wide receiver has now transformed into one of the deepest position groups on the team.

Additions weren’t limited to the receiving corps. Running back was another position that was thin behind lead back Alvin Kamara. Jamaal Williams was signed away from the Detroit Lions in free agency. The confident Kendre Miller was then picked in the third round. Williams and Miller may have to be the one-two punch in the backfield if Kamara is suspended for a portion of the season. All three of them together could be dangerous.

The Saints also identified Derek Carr as their quarterback for the next couple of years. Jameis Winston has essentially had to prove it every year he arrived as a starter. The contract given to Carr was a sign of trust, and they’ve made supporting him a priority by signing his former teammates like Edwards and tight end Foster Moreau, who should help the offense as a blocker and receiver.

This is a brand-new offense with a new quarterback and newfound depth at playmaking positions. It’s only May, but it’s okay to be excited. The Saints were aggressive this offseason to build an offense that has the potential to be efficient, high powered, and create excitement amongst the fans.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire