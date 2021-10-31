Saints again deny Tom Brady, Buccaneers for key NFC South win

NEW ORLEANS – Tom Brady still can’t beat the Saints as a Buc – in the regular season.

Brady lost on Sunday for the third time in three regular-season tries against New Orleans (he was victorious in a divisional playoff meeting last season), the outcome of a 36-27 defeat sealed by a pick-six in the final two minutes that Saints safety P.J. Williams returned 40 yards for a touchdown.

On a day when Brady threw four touchdown passes, it was his three turnovers that sank Tampa Bay and snapped a four-game winning streak. Brady lost a fumble and threw an interception in the second quarter that led to 10 New Orleans points. After the Bucs (6-2) rallied from a 23-7 deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter, they seemed poised to use a last-minute drive to claim the W.

The Saints (5-2) won despite losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a knee injury early in the second quarter. With backup quarterback Taysom Hill inactive due to lingering issues from a concussion, New Orleans was down to journeyman Trevor Siemian.

New Orleans Saints running back Alex Armah (40) celebrates his touchdown with running back Mark Ingram in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Siemian didn’t exactly light up the Bucs defense. But he was good enough.

And after sweeping the Bucs last season, the Saints served notice that the defending Super Bowl champs still have some competition that could prevent them from running away to another NFC South crown.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Saints again get best of Tom Brady, Buccaneers in win