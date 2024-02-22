Saints adjust Erik McCoy's contract to push salary cap space to future years

As they do every offseason, the Saints are making moves to get under the salary cap before the start of the league year.

A big move was made today when the Saints converted center Erik McCoy’s salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That means the Saints save $7.18 million in 2024 salary cap space, and that money will be pushed into the Saints' salary cap for future seasons.

It's a move that helps the Saints in the short term but doesn't change their long-term cap problems. Every year the Saints are tight against the salary cap, which affects their ability to bring in free agents and re-sign their own free agents. It makes sense for teams to apply that short-term tactic to make a championship run, but the Saints have missed the playoffs in a weak division three years in a row.

The Saints remain about $75 million over the 2024 salary cap and will have to make many more moves to get under the cap by March 13.