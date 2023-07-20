Saints add veteran tight end Miller Forristall to training camp PUP list

There’s no need to panic — this happens every summer. But it’s still discouraging to see a New Orleans Saints team that’s been plagued by injuries in recent years opening training camp with at least six players sidelined.

On Thursday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire, the Saints announced that veteran tight end Miller Forristall will open camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) due to an undisclosed injury. Like the other players on the list he can be activated at any time; last year, Michael Thomas started camp on the PUP list and was a full participant at practice the next day.

Forristall, a former starter at Alabama in college, was signed on a reserve/future contract earlier this year after starting his NFL career with stops on the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. He’s known more for his blocking ability than his receiving skills, but the tight end-friendly Saints offense should offer him opportunities to compete for a roster spot once healthy.

Here are all of the players currently on the PUP list:

OL Nick Saldiveri (rookie from Old Dominion)

CB Anthony Johnson (rookie from Virginia)

TE Miller Forristall

And these three players on the non-football injury list, which works the same way in practicality but carries some minor contractual differences for bookkeeping purposes. Hopefully they all return to good health soon:

RB Kendre Miller (rookie from TCU)

WR A.T. Perry (rookie from Wake Forest)

WR Shaquan Davis (rookie from South Carolina State)

