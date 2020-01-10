Saints add two more to Pro Bowl list

The Saints are no longer able to go to the Super Bowl, but they’re sending a lot of people to the Pro Bowl.

The team announced today that tight end Jared Cook and guard Andrus Peat were heading to the Pro Bowl as alternates.

Cook caught 43 passes for 705 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the Saints, becoming an impact player quickly in an offense full of weapons. Peat had played well before a broken arm in the second half of the season. He came back late in the year, but struggled in the playoffs.

They replace Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and Washington guard Brandon Scherff.

Their additions give the Saints nine Pro Bowlers, a franchise record. Which isn’t the kind of record they were hoping for this year.