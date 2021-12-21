Saints add TE Juwan Johnson to COVID-19 reserve list

The wave of COVID-19 outbreaks across the NFL may have reached the New Orleans Saints. Second-year tight end Juwan Johnson was added to the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday after Week 15’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but so far he’s the only new addition from either team. Hopefully he returns to good health soon and no other players are sidelined due to the coronavirus.

Two weeks ago the Saints were without three of their own against the New York Jets, including defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram II, and wide receiver Ty Montgomery. All three of them cleared protocol to return in time for Sunday’s kickoff at Tampa Bay.

Dozens of players across the NFL have been placed on COVID-19 reserve in recent days as teams work to contain the spread. Several Week 15 games were rescheduled to accommodate teams managing widespread absences. It’s a real problem, but let’s hope the Saints are on top of it.

Additionally, the Saints re-signed cornerback Dylan Mabin to their practice squad after waiving him a few weeks back. They still have young defensive backs on the practice squad in Jordan Miller, KeiVarae Russell, and Bryce Thompson, so he’ll have his work cut out for him in pushing for looks on the 53-man roster.

