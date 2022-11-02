Saints add QB Brett Hundley to the practice squad

The Saints have signed QB Brett Hundley to their practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 2, 2022

Just a day after moving on from signal caller Jake Luton, the New Orleans Saints have added quarterback Brett Hundley to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. The Saints have been carrying only two quarterbacks on their roster (when both are healthy) so far this season in Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton. But they have been keeping additional resources for the position on their practice squad, along with emergency quarterback Taysom Hill.

The Saints will be Hundley’s fifth NFL team as the 2016 fifth-round selection was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and most recently the Baltimore Ravens. The Saints and Ravens will square off on Monday Night Football this week. Throughout his career, he has appeared in just 18 games. As a starter he went 3-6 in in those matchups. The Phoenix, Ari. native completed 199 of his 337 passes (59.1%) for 1,902 passing yards and a 9 to 13 touchdown pass to interception ratio.

He’s no stranger to the Saints, having attended the same high school as defensive end and team captain Cameron Jordan. 1 of his 9 starts was also against the Saints back in 2017 while Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers was out with injury. He struggled in that game against a surging New Orleans defense going just 12/25 for 87 passing yards and an interception thrown. Hundley is unlikely to see the field for the Saints with three quarterback options ahead of him on the roster. But he does provide the requisite insurance strategy just in case. New Orleans still has another practice squad spot open, which may end up going to recently waived defensive back Bryce Thompson who was also a part of Tuesday’s transaction wire.

