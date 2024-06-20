Saints add New Orleans high school star to team

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A minicamp tryout for the New Orleans Saints has turned into a roster spot for a high school standout at Brother Martin.

The Saints signed safety Roderic Teamer, who was an important part of the 2014 Crusader team that went 10-3 and made the state semifinals. Teamer went on to play college ball at Tulane, before joining the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

The four-year veteran has played in 40 regular season games with the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Saints also signed cornerback Mac McCain and waived defensive end Nathan Latu.

