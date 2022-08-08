Saints add more secondary depth, sign former Bengals DB Jordan Brown

Congrats to @jordannbrown9 on signing with the #Saints ! — Jason Bernstein (@Clarity_JB) August 8, 2022

Another cornerback has been added to the New Orleans Saints roster. Per his agent Jason Bernstein, the Saints have signed former Cincinnati Bengals 7th-round draft pick Jordan Brown. Brown played college football at South Dakota State, a small school that has produced some notable NFL prospects including Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

Brown’s college play was highlighted, touted and recognized. He secured 8 interceptions and 35 passes defended over 51 games played. He also piled on 148 total tackles, 6 for a loss, and forced four fumbles as well. Brown proved he could be an all-around cornerback at his level of play, making him a draftable prospect. He’s lined up at both corner and safety while playing in several phases on special teams during preseason games.

In addition to being drafted by the Bengals, he also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, and two stints with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has not taken any regular season NFL snaps yet, whether defense or special teams. He’s stuck around on practice squads and earned reserve/future deals with several clubs.

For now, Brown will get an opportunity to get back to an NFL field as early as this weekend against the Houston Texans as a part of the Saints opening preseason action. New Orleans has been managing some lightening of the secondary unit with defensive backs Marshon Lattimore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Dylan Mabin all missing recent practices. Brown’s presence at the very least, should allow the Saints to continue the rotation they like to maintain throughout this week’s practices.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire