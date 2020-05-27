Saints add line depth with James Hurst

The Saints have added some offensive line depth, at least for the final 12 weeks of the season.

Per a tweet from agent Jack Bechta, the Saints have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran blocker James Hurst.

Hurst started 44 games over six seasons with the Ravens, at both guard and tackle.

He was released by the Ravens in March in a cap-saving move. He had previously been suspended for the first four games of the 2020 season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

