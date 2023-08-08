Saints add a familiar face to their list of free agent visits

This is something to look out for: KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson reports that the New Orleans Saints are hosting tight end J.P. Holtz on a free agent visit Tuesday. Holtz spent most of the 2022 season on the Saints’ practice squad, totaling 85 snaps on offense and 42 reps on special teams across six games. He wasn’t re-signed after the season ended but has had a few workouts with different teams.

His return to New Orleans follows a couple of injuries to the depth chart at tight end. Veteran blocking specialist Jesse James exited Monday’s practice with a groin muscle injury, after second-year pro Lucas Krull suffered what head coach Dennis Allen said was a tailbone injury on an awkward fall in the end zone.

That leaves the Saints thin between Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, and Jimmy Graham, who has had several veteran rest days as he reacclimates after a year out of football. They could use another body to get them through training camp and the preseason games while Krull and James heal up, and Holtz is someone who knows their system and what will be asked of him.

The 29-year-old has appeared in 50 games in the NFL, along with a single playoff game. Holtz played on the veteran’s minimum last year and has previous experience with the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, and Washington. So we’ll see if both sides can reach an agreement here.

