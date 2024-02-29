Saints add Cam Jordan to the list of restructured contracts

The list of restructured contracts in New Orleans continues to grow.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that veteran defensive end Cam Jordan's deal has been restructured. The result is $1.5 million more in cap space for the Saints to work with when the new league year opens in March.

Quarterback Derek Carr, guard Cesar Ruiz, defensive end Carl Granderson, defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd, and center Erik McCoy have also had their deals reworked recently. The moves continue a long tradition of the Saints moving money into future seasons in order to get under the cap in the short term.

Jordan is signed through 2025 with a number of void years tacked on to his deal to further spread out his cap hits. He had 43 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery this season.