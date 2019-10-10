Saints add Alvin Kamara to practice report with an ankle injury

The Saints had a big addition to their injury report Thursday.

They list running back Alvin Kamara with an ankle injury. He was limited in Thursday’s practice after not being on the report Wednesday.

It is unclear when or how he injured his ankle.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck) did not practice after being limited Wednesday.

Quarterback Drew Brees (right thumb) and receiver Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) remain out.