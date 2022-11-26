Saints activate Trevor Penning from injured reserve amid Week 12 roster moves

Bang: the New Orleans Saints offensive line got a boost on Saturday with rookie left tackle Trevor Penning coming off of injured reserve, though it remains to be seen whether he’ll start during Sunday’s game with the San Francisco 49ers. New Orleans completed a quick list of last-minute roster moves before flying out to the West Coast — let’s break them all down:

LT Trevor Penning activated from injured reserve

The Saints’ other first-round draft pick this year (Chris Olave has exceeded expectations after being picked ahead of Penning) lost most of his rookie season to a preseason turf toe injury. That required surgery, which sidelined him for months, but he’s returned to practice in recent weeks and is on track to make his NFL debut on Sunday. We don’t know how big of a role he’ll play with James Hurst returning from concussion protocol, but any snaps he can get should be valuable.

CB Bradley Roby activated from injured reserve

Penning isn’t the only player coming off of injured reserve this week — the Saints also brought back Bradley Roby, who has been out of action with an ankle injury, and he could be starting on Sunday. The Saints need to pick two starters on the outside from the trio of Roby, Paulson Adebo, and Alontae Taylor. Chris Harris Jr. will likely stay in the slot, but that’s also a role we’ve seen Roby play before. Marshon Lattimore is questionable to play, but if he can go it shuffles the group even further.

DB Isaac Yiadom elevated from the Saints practice squad

So this is interesting. Yiadom will make his Saints debut on Sunday after being brought up for this game, and it’s unclear what role he’ll fill. He could help out on special teams with safety J.T. Gray ruled out due to a hamstring injury, but he’s also offering more depth at cornerback in case Lattimore can’t go. He’ll revert to the practice squad after the 49ers game and be eligible for two more single-game activations this season.

