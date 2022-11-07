Saints activate P.J. Williams from injured reserve among last-minute roster moves

There we go: the New Orleans Saints announced a series of last-minute roster moves ahead of Monday night’s kickoff with the Baltimore Ravens, calling up several players from various reserve lists. This brings some ramifications for players already on the roster, but for the most part these are predictable moves. Let’s break down each transaction reported Monday afternoon:

LB Chase Hansen designated to injured reserve

It’s another trip to injured reserve for the backup linebacker, who has lost time with injuries in each of the last few years. Hansen has playing often on special teams covering punts and kickoffs, so those responsibilities will have to be shifted to other players. He was listed as a limited participant in practice earlier this week due to a knee injury, but he’s since been shut down. We’ll see if he has an opportunity to return later this year or if it’s a season-ending injury.

DB P.J. Williams activated from injured reserve

This could be big beyond the impact Williams makes as a reliable tackler in the open field. He’s mainly lined up at free safety before going down with a quadriceps injury last month, and his return should free up Tyrann Mathieu to be used more creatively. With Williams lining up over the top next to Marcus Maye, the Saints can deploy Mathieu in the slot and at different spots in the box as more of roving defender, which was the plan when they signed him. Williams’ absence and other injuries have forced Mathieu into situations he’s not built for.

WR Kevin White signed to the 53-man roster

This was expected. White has earned his spot as a big player on the special teams units and even chipped in on offense occasionally, blocking well out on the edge and helping create a few big plays. He’s also used up all of his eligibility to be elevated for single games after three consecutive weeks, so the Saints had to sign him to the 53-man roster to continue playing him. He’s still behind Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, Tre’Quan Smith, and maybe Marquez Callaway on the depth chart, with Rashid Shaheed rounding out the group.

RB Jordan Howard elevated from the practice squad

The veteran running back will get a chance to show what he can do in relief of the injured Mark Ingram II this week, so here’s hoping he’ll make the most of the opportunity. How many touches he’ll receive behind Alvin Kamara with Dwayne Washington also available remains to be seen, but he’ll be active. As was the case with White and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. earlier this season, Howard may be elevated three times like this before the Saints are required to promote him from their practice squad.

