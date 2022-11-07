Saints activate P.J. Williams, add Kevin White and Jordan Howard to roster for Monday night

The Saints announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game against the Ravens.

They have activated defensive back P.J. Williams off of injured reserve, signed wide receiver Kevin White off of the practice squad, and elevated running back Jordan Howard to the 53-man roster. Howard will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Williams went on injured reserve a month ago with a quad injury. Williams had 11 tackles in four games before his injury.

White was elevated from the practice squad for the last three games. He has one catch for 64 yards.

Howard has not appeared in any games this season. He had 86 carries for 406 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles last season. The Saints will not have Mark Ingram on Monday night, so Howard gives them some more depth.

The Saints rounded out their moves by placing linebacker Chase Hansen on injured reserve. He had been ruled out with a knee injury.

