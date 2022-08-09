While quarterback Jameis Winston‘s sprained foot will keep him off the field for a few days, there was some positive injury news to come out of Saints practice on Tuesday.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport has been activated off the physically unable to perform list and participated in some aspects of the session.

Davenport had part of his pinky amputated during the offseason and was also recovering from a shoulder injury.

“I still have more to push through,” Davenport said after the session, via Michael Hull of the team’s website. “At this point, I’m really just in the process of getting back, getting acclimated, seeing whatever comes up from actually playing football.”

Davenport was second on the Saints last season with 9.0 sacks, playing 11 games with nine starts.

In other transactions, New Orleans signed defensive end T.J. Carter and placed linebacker D'Marco Jackson and defensive back Dylan Mabin on injured reserve.

Saints activate Marcus Davenport off PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk