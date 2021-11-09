Saints activate LB Chase Hansen from injured reserve

Some help is on the way for the New Orleans Saints, who activated linebacker Chase Hansen after designating him to return from injured reserve. Hansen had been sidelined since Week 2 with a groin muscle issue. Now he’s back on the 53-man roster though it’s unclear what role he could play.

Hansen competed for a backup job over the offseason, doing his best work on special teams alongside Andrew Dowell. He was inactive for the season opener and may continue to be a healthy scratch on game days, with few snaps on defense to go around behind Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander, and Pete Werner. Kaden Elliss is also ahead of him on the depth chart.

We’ll know soon whether other injured Saints players will be able to return or not. Tight end Nick Vannett and cornerback Ken Crawley have two more days remaining in their 21-day practice window, though Crawley is also in COVID-19 protocols and that changes things for him.

If Vannett isn’t activated to join the 53-man roster like Hansen was by Thursday, Nov. 11, he’ll go back to injured reserve and be shut down for the season, as was the case for Pro Bowl kicker Wil Lutz. But Vannett has been participating in practice in recent weeks and could get the green light soon. We’ll just have to wait and see.

