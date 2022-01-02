Saints activate Erik McCoy and Marcus Williams, questionable to play vs. Panthers

Let’s start with the good news: the New Orleans Saints activated two key starters on Saturday, bringing both center Erik McCoy and free safety Marcus Williams off of the COVID-19 reserve list. But that’s not enough for them to suit up in Sunday’s game with the Carolina Panthers.

Both starters need to finish clearing the NFL’s COVID protocols before they can join the team and dress out, meaning they need one more negative test result to gain clearance. For now, they’re each officially listed as questionable to play against the Panthers. Don’t expect a resolution until about 90 minutes before kickoff when each team reports their inactive lists.

Obviously it would be huge to get both players back in the lineup. McCoy has had to work overtime keeping the offensive line afloat with injuries all around him. Williams has been maybe their most consistent defensive back. If they aren’t able to play, look for backup lineman Will Clapp to start in McCoy’s place at the pivot while P.J. Williams fills in for the Saints’ franchise-tagged safety.

Additionally, the Saints designated tight end Nick Vannett to the COVID-19 reserve list while activating practice squad defensive tackle Malcolm Roach from it.

