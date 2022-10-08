Saints activate DT Malcolm Roach, waive RB Tony Jones Jr. among final Week 5 roster moves

Whew. The New Orleans Saints released a long list of last-minute roster moves ahead of Sunday’s kickoff with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. They’re bringing up a couple of players up from the practice squad and activating another from injured reserve. Let’s break down each transaction reported on Saturday’s update to the waiver wire:

DT Malcolm Roach activated from injured reserve

Roach went down in the final preseason game with an ankle injury that required surgery, but he’s since returned to practice and will be ready to play on Sunday. The Saints could use his help with just three other defensive tackles on the roster: David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, and Kentavius Street.

CB Chris Harris Jr. elevated from the practice squad

The veteran cornerback signed with the team just this week, so it’s a bit of a surprise to see him brought up so soon. But he brings a lot of experience to the secondary and should be able to help bridge the gap until some other players can return from injuries. He’ll be wearing No. 19. Harris is a single-game activation and will revert to the practice squad after this Seahawks game.

WR Keith Kirkwood elevated from the practice squad

Kirkwood also returned recently, so it’s interesting to see him called up ahead of other receivers on the practice squad like Kirk Merritt, Rashid Shaheed, and Kevin White. With Michael Thomas ruled out due to a foot injury and Jarvis Landry nursing an ankle issue, Kirkwood could elbow his way into the rotation behind Chris Olave and Marquez Callaway on Sunday. Like Harris, he’ll return to the practice squad after Week 5’s game. He’s wearing No. 18.

S P.J. Williams designated to injured reserve

This might be a really big loss. Williams had been starting in place of Marcus Maye, who has missed a few games with a rib injury, and he’s still a big “glue guy” even when everyone is healthy given his experience at every spot in the secondary. He exited Week 4’s game with the Minnesota Vikings due to a quadriceps injury that kept him out of practice all week, and now he’ll be unavailable for at least four weeks. Rookie draft pick Alontae Taylor will be out a couple of more weeks due to an MCL injury.

DB Bryce Thompson promoted to the 53-man roster

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Thompson, who tried out for the Saints on Tuesday, signed with their practice squad on Wednesday, practiced for a few days, and was signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday ahead of kickoff on Sunday. The former Tennessee Volunteers cornerback cross-trained at safety for the Saints over the summer and was well-liked by the coaching staff prior to a training camp injury. Now he’s healthy and providing some depth in the secondary.

RB Tony Jones Jr. waived from the 53-man roster

Jones could return to the practice squad if he clears waivers, but the Saints may just be done with him altogether. He was a healthy inactive the last two weeks and only saw two carries in his first two games, playing a bit part behind Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram II, Dwayne Washington, and briefly, Latavius Murray. It’s unfortunate, but Jones has never seemed to recapture the big-play ability he flashed prior to a 2021 ankle injury. Here’s hoping the young man lands on his feet.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire