Saints activate David Onyemata, waive Mitchell Loewen

The Saints reinstated defensive end David Onyemata from the suspended list after he served his one-game punishment, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

The team waived defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen, whom the Saints promoted from the practice squad this week.

He had two tackles in 11 defensive snaps Monday night against Houston.

Loewen played three games for the Saints the past two seasons and moved on to the Lions as a waiver claim late last season. He returned to the Saints after failing to make the Lions out of camp this summer.

The Saints also reached an injury settlement with running back Matthew Dayes, waiving him from injured reserve.