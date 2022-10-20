Saints activate Alontae Taylor from injured reserve among last-minute roster moves

There’s your last-minute roster moves ahead of the New Orleans Saints’ kickoff with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Saints activated rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor from injured reserve after previously designating him to return, bringing their second round NFL draft pick back into the fold.

New Orleans reported several other moves on the daily NFL transactions wire. Let’s break them all down:

CB Alontae Taylor activated from injured reserve

Let’s start with the big one. Taylor was sidelined back in Week 3 after suffering an MCL strain in practice; four weeks later, he’s healed up and ready to work after resting his injured knee. And his return comes at a great time with Marshon Lattimore out of action and Paulson Adebo questionable to play. The Saints need him to step up in a big spot.

WR Keith Kirkwood released from the 53-man roster

This is mildly surprising. Kirkwood played the second-most snaps at wide receiver last week (51) but was limited on the injury report this week with an ankle issue, so he may be headed back to the practice squad or a longer stay on the practice squad. Either way, he’s a good role player in a bit part, so the team probably wants to hang onto him in some capacity. It’s maybe a good sign for Chris Olave’s status that Kirkwood is stepping out; Olave missed last week’s game with a concussion but was not listed on the injury report at all in practice this week.

WR Kevin White elevated from the practice squad

White has been activated for his second game this season, so he’ll again be playing a role on special teams covering punts and kickoffs. With Olave back in the lineup along with Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith (plus any contributions the team can get from rookie speedster Rashid Shaheed) White shouldn’t expect many snaps on offense. He’ll revert to the practice squad after this game.

CB Chris Harris Jr. elevated from the practice squad

This is the third and final time Harris can be elevated from the practice squad — if the Saints want him to continue playing in games, they’ll have to sign him to the 53-man roster after this Cardinals game. He’s been active on defense covering the slot and helping back up the young starters, but with Taylor returning from injured reserve he’s likely going to be pushed down the depth chart into a smaller role.

