Cornerback Alontae Taylor is set to return to the Saints lineup on Thursday night.

The second-round pick has missed the last four games with a knee injury, but returned to practice this week and the Saints announced that they have activated him on Thursday afternoon. Taylor appeared in the first two games of the season and had one pass defensed.

New Orleans made room for Taylor on the active roster by releasing wide receiver Keith Kirkwood. He had two catches for 18 yards in two appearances for the team this season.

The Saints rounded out the day’s moves by elevating wide receiver Kevin White and cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. from the practice squad. White provides depth with Kirkwood gone and Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas ruled out. Harris does the same in the secondary with Marshon Lattimore out with an abdomen injury.

Saints activate Alontae Taylor, cut Keith Kirkwood originally appeared on Pro Football Talk