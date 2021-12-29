Saints activate 11 from COVID list, including Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian

The Saints will not have to start rookie Ian Book this week.

The team activated 11 players from the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander, linebacker Demario Davis, tight end Adam Trautman, offensive guard James Carpenter, linebacker Kaden Elliss, defensive back J.T. Gray, safety Jeff Heath, offensive tackle Jordan Mills and defensive tackle Christian Ringo also cleared COVID-19 protocols.

Book was the last quarterback standing Monday night after Hill and Siemian tested positive for the virus. His NFL debut went as expected as the Dolphins beat the Saints 20-3.

Wednesday’s news wasn’t all good for the Saints, though.

The team added safety Marcus Williams to the COVID-19 reserve list. He joins 10 other players who remain on the list, including right tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

The Saints didn’t practice Wednesday, two days after their loss to the Dolphins, but their estimated report also brought some discouraging news.

Starting left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) did not practice. He has missed the past two games and has played only two of the past seven.

Receiver Tre’Quan Smith (chest) also was estimated as a non-participant.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and tight end Nick Vannett (ankle) were listed as limited.

