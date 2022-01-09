Saints take 7-0 lead on their first opening drive touchdown of the season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Taysom Hill threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Adam Trautman on the team’s first drive.
New Orleans took the opening kickoff and went 84 yards in 18 plays, bleeding 6:31 off the clock to take a 7-0 lead.
Alvin Kamara had only three carries, but he gained 32 yards with 27 coming on one carry.
Hill went 4-for-4 for 38 yards.
The Saints did not face a third down in scoring their first opening drive touchdown of the season. They had not scored a first quarter touchdown since Week 8.
Saints take 7-0 lead on their first opening drive touchdown of the season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk