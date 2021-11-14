Trevor Siemian is getting it done early in Sunday’s matchup against the Titans.

While the Saints were held out of the end zone in the first quarter, they made it to the paint early in the second period.

Siemian started the second quarter with a 46-yard pass down the left side to receiver Deonte Harris, setting the Saints up in scoring position.

A couple of plays later, Siemian connected with Tre’Quan Smith for an 11-yard touchdown.

But, Brian Johnson missed the extra point to keep the score at 6-3. The Saints have had several kicker issues this season, but Wil Lutz is out for the year.

New Orleans receiver Ty Montgomery is questionable to return with a finger injury. The CBS broadcast showed Montgomery’s pinky was far out of whack with the rest of his hand.

Tennessee edge rusher Bud Dupree is out for the rest of the game with an abdomen injury.

Saints take 6-3 lead with touchdown, missed extra point originally appeared on Pro Football Talk